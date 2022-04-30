One dead, five wounded in shooting during festival at Mississippi State Fairgrounds

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR ITAWAMBA AND LEE COUNTIES... At 157 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Evergreen, or near Tombigbee State Park, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Tupelo, Fulton, Verona, Tombigbee State Park, Saltillo, Shannon, Plantersville, Mantachie, Tremont, Fairview, New Salem, Sandy Springs, Evergreen, Clay, Nettleton, Abney, Eastman, Mooreville, Eggville and Ballardsville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH