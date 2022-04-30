 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT
FOR ITAWAMBA AND LEE COUNTIES...

At 157 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Evergreen, or
near Tombigbee State Park, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Tupelo, Fulton, Verona, Tombigbee State Park, Saltillo, Shannon,
Plantersville, Mantachie, Tremont, Fairview, New Salem, Sandy
Springs, Evergreen, Clay, Nettleton, Abney, Eastman, Mooreville,
Eggville and Ballardsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

One dead, five wounded in shooting during festival at Mississippi State Fairgrounds

  • Updated
  • 0
gun shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Gunfire at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival Saturday night left one person dead, five others wounded and triggered an investigation into an officer-involved shooting.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones told WLBT-TV the shooting death may be because of the officer-involved shooting at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

The officer was not hurt.

Jones posted on Twitter early Sunday morning the victims who survived appear to be stable and do not appear to be directly involved in the shooting or what led to shots being fired.

The sheriff told reporters he did not know why the shooting happened but there were two to three shooters.

He added two children are being held and may have information that could help state and local law enforcement with the investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you