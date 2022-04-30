One dead, five wounded in shooting during festival at Mississippi State Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Gunfire at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival Saturday night left one person dead, five others wounded and triggered an investigation into an officer-involved shooting.
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones told WLBT-TV the shooting death may be because of the officer-involved shooting at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.
The officer was not hurt.
Jones posted on Twitter early Sunday morning the victims who survived appear to be stable and do not appear to be directly involved in the shooting or what led to shots being fired.
The sheriff told reporters he did not know why the shooting happened but there were two to three shooters.
He added two children are being held and may have information that could help state and local law enforcement with the investigation.