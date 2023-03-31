One dead, another injured in single engine plane crash in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead and another is injured after a single engine plane crash in Lafayette County.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.
According to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office, they received a notification from the Union County Sheriff's Office about a small private plane that did not return to the airport it took off from in Union County.
The Union County Sheriff's Office gave Lafayette County deputies a possible location off of County Road 249 because a phone belonging to one of the plane's occupant's pinged from that area.
Deputies, firefighters and Emergency Management from Lafayette County as well as deputies and Emergency Management from Union County searched the area for the missing plane.
They found it and one of the occupants dead.
Crews later found the second occupant with injuries and took them to the hospital.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are on their way to the crash site to lead an investigation.