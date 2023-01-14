One city is looking to bring some new things to their downtown

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Saltillo's vision is the continuation of growth. Well, that one vision is coming true.
Saltillo is one of the fastest growing cities and it is still growing. They are expecting to have new businesses coming soon.
"We're really excited you know our city is growing but we want to not just grow. We want to make sure with the growth its great growth. It's good businesses coming to our community, so we want to make sure that we always protect our small-town image but continue to grow with good businesses for us, says Mayor of Saltillo Copey Grantham.
Grantham mentions some of the businesses that Saltillo residents will soon see.
"So, some of the new businesses that are coming to Saltillo is one from tupelo called tupelo farm and ranch. They're relocating their new business to highway 45 right here in the city limits. So, we are really excited to have that. Renasant is also opening a second branch on mobile street located on mobile and 145 so it's always growth to come right there on our highway," says Mayor of Saltillo Copey Grantham
A member of the Saltillo's Main Street Group tells me more about what's to come to Saltillo's downtown.
"Right here where we're standing is going to be a Pocket Park. We are bringing Main Street um is bringing a new Farmers Market and a new stage for some live music and events that will be here right here downtown," says Saltillo's Main Street Vice President Deanna Knight.
Saltillo's future is bright, and they are on the right path for their vision of continuation of growth for the city.