One arrested after shooting at Batesville music festival

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Police officers in Batesville arrested one person after a shooting during a music festival.
Police said it happened Saturday night at the end of Springfest.
The suspect and the victim knew each other but neither are from Panola County.
Police said the victim is being treated for a gun shot wound at a hospital in Oxford.
The headliner for Springfest was country music artist Jameson Rodgers.
Police released a statement and apology to the Batesville native on Facebook saying:
"Jameson Rodgers, the Batesville Police Dept., family, friends, and all of your supporters are so proud of you and the great performance that you did last night. We truly hate that your performance had the ending it did. The incident that happened had nothing to do with all of the family, friends, and fans that came to support your homecoming and see your show. Thank you so much for the great performance you gave to your hometown."
Meanwhile, Rodgers issued a video statement on Facebook: