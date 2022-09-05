One arrested after high speed chase through Pontotoc

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol said they arrested someone Monday evening after being led on a high-speed chase.
MHP Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee said the chase began on Highway 278 in Thaxton.
The chase later went south on Highway 15 in Pontotoc and heading north towards New Albany.
The driver of the vehicle then went south on Highway 15 again.
The chase finally ended around 6:30 along highway 41.
The driver is in custody but their name was not released.
This is a developing story.