Ole Miss wins national championship in college baseball

There is no joy in Mudville, but there is definitely joy in Oxford and Omaha.
Ole Miss is the national champion of college baseball with a 4-2 win over Oklahoma Sunday in the second game of the College World Series finals.
The Rebels scored three runs in the bottom of the 8th inning to take the lead and eventually take the title.
It appeared at one point the 6th inning would stand out as the most significant in the game.
Oklahoma was thought to have taken a 1-0 lead on a squeeze play by John Spikerman, but the umpire took the run away after reviewing a replay and ruling Spikerman out on runner interference.
Then in the bottom of the inning, Jacob Gonzales hit a home run for the Rebels to break the scoreless tie.
Tupelo’s Hunter Elliott pitched a strong 6 and 1/3 innings for Ole Miss until he gave up the tying run in the 7th inning.
Hunter Mason came on in relief and walked in the go-ahead run to give the Sooners a 2-1 lead.
Then came the 8th inning where Gonzales came through again with an RBI single that tied the game.
That was followed by two wild pitches by Oklahoma's Trevin Michael, which scored two more runs.
Sooners starter Cade Horton kept the Rebels from being an offensive threat for most of the game by striking out 13 batters, a CWS finals record.
The win by Ole Miss keeps the national title in Mississippi for another year since Mississippi State brought home the championship last year.