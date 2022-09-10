 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ole Miss to honor former player’s impact after his unexpected death

  • Updated
  • 0
Luke Knox

Luke Knox, member of 2021 Ole Miss football team. Source: OleMissSports.com.

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA)- The Ole Miss Rebels football program will honor the legacy of a former player on Saturday in Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium.

Luke Knox, brother of former Ole Miss star tight-end Dawson Knox, spent four years in Oxford before transferring to Florida International University to play for the Panthers in the 2022 season.

Before having the chance to play this season, Luke died on Tuesday, August 18. No explanation for the cause of death was released.

The 16-yardline on both ends of the field will be highlighted with his jersey number in red, with Knox’s number also being displayed in the end zone.

The kick off on Saturday, September 10 is set to start at 6 p.m.

Tags

Weekend Anchor

Michelle is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you