Ole Miss to honor former player’s impact after his unexpected death

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA)- The Ole Miss Rebels football program will honor the legacy of a former player on Saturday in Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium.
Luke Knox, brother of former Ole Miss star tight-end Dawson Knox, spent four years in Oxford before transferring to Florida International University to play for the Panthers in the 2022 season.
Before having the chance to play this season, Luke died on Tuesday, August 18. No explanation for the cause of death was released.
The 16-yardline on both ends of the field will be highlighted with his jersey number in red, with Knox’s number also being displayed in the end zone.
The kick off on Saturday, September 10 is set to start at 6 p.m.