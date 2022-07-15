 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ole Miss taking national championship trophy on the road

  • Updated
  • 0
Ole Miss wins 2022 College World Series on June 26, 2022

Ole Miss wins the 2022 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo Date: June 26, 2022.

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Ole Miss’ baseball national championship trophy will soon make its way across Mississippi and Tennessee.

The “Tour of Champions” will make 13 stops between July 25 and Aug. 1.

The tour will make two stops in Columbus and Tupelo on Tuesday, July 26.

The day’s first stop will be at Bill Russell Ford in Columbus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The day’s final stop will be at Hotel Tupelo in downtown Tupelo from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Open this link to view the full list of stops.

The tour will end in Oxford on Monday, Aug. 1.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you