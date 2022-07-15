Ole Miss taking national championship trophy on the road

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Ole Miss’ baseball national championship trophy will soon make its way across Mississippi and Tennessee.
The “Tour of Champions” will make 13 stops between July 25 and Aug. 1.
The tour will make two stops in Columbus and Tupelo on Tuesday, July 26.
The day’s first stop will be at Bill Russell Ford in Columbus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The day’s final stop will be at Hotel Tupelo in downtown Tupelo from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Open this link to view the full list of stops.
The tour will end in Oxford on Monday, Aug. 1.