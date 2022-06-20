Ole Miss remains undefeated in College World Series with 13-5 win over Arkansas

OMAHA, Neb. (WTVA) — Calvin Harris drove in four runs, Tim Elko drove in three runs and Hunter Elliott only allowed three runs as the starting pitcher to help Ole Miss defeat Arkansas 13-5 in the College World Series.
Monday's victory keeps the Rebels undefeated in postseason play and sets up a Wednesday rematch against the winner of Tuesday evening's game between Auburn and Arkansas.
A win there would send the Rebels to the best-of-three finals that start on Saturday. A loss would force a deciding game on Thursday as to who would advance to the finals.
Ole Miss jumped on the Razorbacks early by scoring two runs in each of the first three innings, then adding four runs in the fifth and three runs in the eighth.
As for Elliott, he allowed his three runs in the first two innings, then threw shutout ball the rest of his time on the mound.