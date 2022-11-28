 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ole Miss QB Luke Altmyer to enter transfer portal

  • Updated
  • 0
Central Arkansas, Ole Miss, football, Luke Altmyer

Mississippi quarterback Luke Altmyer (7) passes against Central Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Former Starkville High School star and current Ole Miss quarterback Luke Altmyer announced he plans to transfer.

He shared the news via social media on Monday.

“These past two years have been nothing short of life changing. It has always been a dream of mine to play for this great state and the place I call home. The experiences and lessons I’ve learned and shared are priceless.

To my teammates, coaches and the community of Oxford, I love you all. It’s time for the next chapter as I intend to enter the transfer portal.”

He played in five games as a backup his freshman year and played in three games his sophomore year.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you