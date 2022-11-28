Ole Miss QB Luke Altmyer to enter transfer portal

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Former Starkville High School star and current Ole Miss quarterback Luke Altmyer announced he plans to transfer.
He shared the news via social media on Monday.
“These past two years have been nothing short of life changing. It has always been a dream of mine to play for this great state and the place I call home. The experiences and lessons I’ve learned and shared are priceless.
To my teammates, coaches and the community of Oxford, I love you all. It’s time for the next chapter as I intend to enter the transfer portal.”
He played in five games as a backup his freshman year and played in three games his sophomore year.