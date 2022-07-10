Ole Miss police ask for help in finding missing student

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — Police at Ole Miss made a rare public plea Sunday asking for the public's help in finding a student who has not been seen since Friday.
Officers identified him as Jimmie Lee, who also goes by Jay Lee.
Someone saw Lee leaving Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford just before 6 a.m. Friday driving a 2014 black Ford Fusion with the Mississippi license plate JAYLEE1.
He stands 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was wearing a silver robe or housecoat, a gold sleeping cap and gray slippers.
If you see Lee, you are asked to call the University of Mississippi Police Department at 662-915-7234.