Ole Miss players drafted Monday in MLB Draft

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Several Ole Miss baseball players heard their names on the second day of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Derek Diamond (P) – Pittsburg Pirates, 6th round, 170 overall pick.

Hayden Dunhurst (C) - Kansas City Royals, 6th round, 175 overall pick.

Dylan DeLucia (P) - Cleveland Guardians, 6th round, 181 overall pick.

Brandon Johnson (P) - Kansas City Royals, 9th round, 265 overall pick.

Tim Elko (1B) - Chicago White Sox, 10th round, No. 311 overall pick.

More draftees will be added.

