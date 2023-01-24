Ole Miss PD investigating wreck that resulted in death

 Skip to main content
  Updated
Lyceum Building on the Oxford campus of the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss). Photo Date: Oct. 27, 2021. Taken by Taylor Tucker.

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Ole Miss Police Department continues to investigate a wreck that resulted in a death.

According to a university statement, the one-vehicle incident happened on Jan. 13. A location was not provided.

A student was involved and a campus visitor was severely injured, per the statement.

The victim later died from the injuries at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

“Due to the ongoing investigation and protections outlined under FERPA, we are not at liberty to share any more information at this time, including the student’s name,” the university stated.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

