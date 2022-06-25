Ole Miss one win away from national championship with 10-3 CWS win over Oklahoma

OMAHA, Neb. (WTVA) — Ole Miss opened the College World Series finals with a 10-3 win over Oklahoma Saturday, leaving the Rebels just needing one more win to become national champions.
It appeared the Rebels were on the verge of squandering an opportunity in the 8th inning to add to its 4-2 lead.
Peyton Chatagnier was originally called safe on an attempted steal of third base, but the call was overturned on replay, which left Ole Miss with a runner at second and two outs.
But then, the Rebels scored four runs on three consecutive home runs by T.J. McCants, Calvin Harris and Justin Bench.
Both teams play again Sunday at 2 p.m. If the Sooners win, the deciding game of the series will be played Monday at 6 p.m.