Ole Miss, MSU students named finalists for Truman Scholarship

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Two students at Ole Miss and Mississippi State are finalists for the Harry S. Truman Scholarship.

Madeleine Dotson, a student at Ole Miss, is one of two finalists from Alabama. Alabama’s second finalist is Mauryce Thomas of Fisk University.

Courtney Cochran, a student at MSU, is one of two finalists from Mississippi. Mississippi’s second finalist is Maisie Brown of Jackson State University.

Dotson, Thomas, Brown and Cochran will travel to Nashville, Tennessee, on March 20 to participate in a regional competition for the scholarship.

The Truman Scholarship is awarded to college students who plan to pursue careers in public service.

"The scholarship provides $30,000 for the graduate school of the Scholar's choice, extensive programming and mentorship opportunities, a directing hiring authority with the federal government and the ability to apply for additional matching funds with our graduate school partners," the scholarship's website reads.

Open this link to view the full list of finalists.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

