Ole Miss is the last area team to speak at Media Days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - For the final day of SEC Media Days, the Ole Miss Rebels were the last area team to take the mic. One of the most popular topics this week was the transfer portal.
Many people are saying the system as it is right now needs changing. Kiffin told the media the massive overhauls of rosters each season is not in the best interest of college football.
College football allows players to transfer schools. There once was a rule requiring players to sit out for a year after moving. But, players are now granted a one time waiver of that rule for immediate eligibility. With that, more and more football players enter the transfer portal each cycle.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin says there are pros and cons to the system.
“I think that that's a big challenge,” Kiffin said. “When you have so many new guys, once things don't go the way that they want them to go, keeping everybody together. Because you don't have years of that team being together. The good part of that is to be able to fill voids quicker than you used to be able to. And it would take a lot longer if you lost a lot of players that year to the draft or injury or there weren't many transfers back then. But you know, it took you longer to build those spots because you had to do it basically through high school kids or maybe Junior College.”
Ole Miss defensive end Cedric Johnson said it’s on the team to rebuild the culture.
“But, I feel like having consistent chemistry…I feel like it’s just forever changing at this point. But, I feel like the guys that are coming in... they mesh well like the main goal is to win,” Johnson said. “So, they're coming in like ‘I just want to meet some guys that are ready to play that's ready to win.’ So, I feel like they're bonding well, and it's just been a quick transition for the guys.”
Lane Kiffin is calling for changes to the transfer portal operations.