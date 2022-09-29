Ole Miss honors James Meredith 60 years after integration

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Civil Rights icon James Meredith was honored at Ole Miss on Wednesday — 60 years after he integrated the school.
His enrollment at Ole Miss in 1962 is one of the highlights of the Civil Rights Movement.
In 1962, Marshals and National Guardsmen had to protect him as he made his way onto campus against local and state objections.
It took intervention from President John F. Kennedy and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy (RFK) to make his enrollment happen.
Meredith was joined Wednesday by RFK's daughter Kathleen and a U.S. Marshal who was by Meredith’s side in 1962.
And though his legacy has long been secured at Ole Miss, Meredith did not hesitate to remind members of the audience the causes for which he stood 60 years ago are still the same today
"Look, America is not automatically here to stay. We've got to do some right things," he said.
His wife Judy narrated a soon-to-be-released documentary.
"To me he is a forgotten warrior,” she said. “And the documentary is to educate people, introduce him and reintroduce him to America. I think he's an interesting character. He's complex. But it’s my story about him."
The university will continue to celebrate Meredith's legacy throughout the rest of the school year, including a special presentation during the Kentucky game on Oct. 1.
Meredith asked his audience for donations to build a museum in Jackson and a development center for African American children.