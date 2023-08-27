Ole Miss has some new additions this football season

OXFORD, Miss. - College football is less than one week away. Ole Miss’ athletic department has worked on improving fan experience this off season.
A necessity this football season is hydration, due to the extreme heat in Mississippi. Ole Miss is working to help fans stay safe in those conditions.
“Water monsters all over the concourse. Number one priority is our fans safety,” Assistant Athletic Director of Marketing and Fan Experience, Matt Smith said, “So, adding as much as we can there, and hopefully everyone shows up and has a good time.”
Logistics
Some major gameday aspects are changing.
There is a new route for the Walk of Champions because of construction. It will travel diagonally through The Grove, down all American Drive, through the Lloyd Bell Tower and into the stadium.
Ole Miss also added parking at Oxford High School and extended its shuttle system.
“Should make for a smoother, easier experience. For our fans to experience game day here on campus,” Neal Mead, Associate Athletic Director of Event Management, said.
Fans can't get in to see the action without a ticket. The athletic department has made a few changes to the school’s digital ticket system.
“We've done digital tickets since COVID. And it's always been all seven home games at the download of each ticket each parking pass,” Smith said. “We're doing a new thing this year where you get the ticket and parking pass all in one as your digital wallet. It looks a little confusing because it'll just say that first game on it. But that's all you need for every game, really nice and convenient rather than going in and downloading all seven.”
Atmosphere
The atmosphere is elevated this season. Upgraded lights and pyrotechnics will enhance night games.
Plus, "Stripe The Vaught" returns where fans sport a certain color based on their seat location. This year will be powder blue and red for the Rebels' home game against Arkansas on October 7th.
“It shows how dedicated our fans are. That one, they'll actually listen to what we tell them to wear which is huge. But, that they want to help bring that home field advantage for our student athletes,” Smith said.
Mead said these changes took time. “So, we started our conversations about planning for this football season, even before last football season ended. And then obviously then the offseason we did a lot of planning. Looking at our processes.”
For more information on game days in Oxford visit OleMissGameday.com.