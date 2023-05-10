Ole Miss graduates prepare for commencement ceremonies

OXFORD, Miss (WTVA)- Ole Miss graduate students tell us the plans they have post-graduation.
This conversation comes up because it is that time of year for graduates to walk the stage and finally say they did it.
More than five thousand prospective graduates will gather in oxford this week leading into the weekend for commencement ceremonies.
The speaker for this year's ceremony is Ole Miss alumna Stephanie Hickman who is the president and CEO of trice construction company.
Tonight's commencement ceremony will start at 6 for the Sally Mcdonnell Barksdale Honor College.
More graduations will happen throughout the week in the city.
We caught up with some graduates to see if they have thought about the adult life post graduation.
"Hopefully, once I complete my pharmacy program I'll have a well paying job. Um but I am worried about leaving family. I think that'll be a little bit scary. Like you know leaving momma's nest. They do everything for you. They pay your phone bill, your car note. I'll have to take that up on my own so," says Delancey Anderson
Vernecia Anderson says she is excited. She has looked forward to this moment for a while.
" I have looked forward to this my entire life but now that it is here it's just like wow I'm really graduating and I have had a plan my entire life of what I wanted to be, I've always wanted to be a lawyer but now that it's here it's just like wow I'm finna pursue a career. I think I'm prepared for it. I think I'll be ready when the time comes," says Anderson
Both are extremely excited to make that next step in life.