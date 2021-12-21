You are the owner of this article.
Ole Miss fraternity suspended for hazing

University of Mississippi, also known as Ole Miss, is based in Oxford.

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — The University of Mississippi announced Tuesday the Lambda Pi chapter of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity is suspended until 2025.

Dr. Brent Marsh, the assistant vice chancellor for student affairs, sent a letter saying the University Judicial Council made the decision based on hazing allegations from the spring 2020 semester.

WATN-TV in Memphis was the first to report the suspension, which runs until January 2025.

Word of another fraternity suspension came one month after hazing led the university to suspend the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity until May 2025 

