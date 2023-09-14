Ole Miss football player sues Lane Kiffin and the university

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) -- Ole Miss defensive tackle DeSanto Rollins filed a federal lawsuit against the University of Mississippi and head football coach Lane Kiffin.
The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Oxford on Thursday.
According to the lawsuit, Rollins, a senior defensive tackle for Ole Miss, claims the university and Kiffin failed to provide equal protection, racial and sexual discrimination, and multiple other allegations.
In the lawsuit, Rollins claims the university and Kiffin did not provide him with mental health educational materials and resources after suffering several injuries which led to depression and anxiety.
WTVA received this statement from Ole Miss Athletics Thursday night:
"We have not received a lawsuit. DeSanto was never removed from the football team and remains on scholarship. In addition, he continues to have the opportunity to receive all of the resources and advantages that are afforded a student-athlete at the university."
Rollins is demanding $10 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive damages.
Click below to download the 24 page federal lawsuit.