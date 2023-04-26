Ole Miss Dining partners with Home Place Pastures farm to provide a new variety of food on campus

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Agriculture is the number one industry in Mississippi. Now, the University of Mississippi is getting a taste by partnering with a farmer from Como, Mississippi.
This new partnership with Home Place Pastures will bring a whole-animal purchasing program to the university. It will bring high quality to the campus while supporting the local agriculture community.
Earlier today the partnership was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony. It was outside of the Gertrude Ford Student Union. They called the ceremony From Farm to Table BBQ & A.
People who attended were informed that the Ole Miss Dining would be getting whole animals such as cows and pigs to the dining hall.
This will provide students and staff with a sustainable source of locally sourced, high-quality meat.
The ceremony was from 12 to 2. There was free barbecue, live music, games, and a meet and greet.
Michael Brainard who is Executive Chef of Ole Miss Dining says he is excited for the partnership.
"This is a huge deal for Ole Miss Dining and it means a lot. By partnering with local farms like home place pasture's we have the ability to provide local products to our students, built on our sustainability commitments with the help of HPP and the sustainable farming practices and give back to the community by purchasing local," says Brainard.