Ole Miss advances to Sweet 16 with upset win over Stanford in women's NCAA Tournament

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 19 degrees expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&