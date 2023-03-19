 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT MONDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 19 degrees expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29 degrees possible.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM
CDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from Monday evening through
Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Ole Miss advances to Sweet 16 with upset win over Stanford in women's NCAA Tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
Ole Miss basketball

Photo Date: Jan. 8, 2022.

STANFORD, Calif. (WTVA) — No. 8 seed Ole Miss upset top-seeded Stanford 54-49 in the women’s NCAA Tournament to advance to the Sweet 16.

The Rebels came out strong and held the lead for most of the game, including a nine-point lead at the half.

Even with the Cardinal coming to life in the second half and tying the game late, Ole Miss reclaimed the lead and held on for the victory.

That win puts Ole Miss in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2007.

The Rebels will play Friday in Seattle against Monday's winner between Texas and Louisville.

The Longhorns are led by former Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer.

