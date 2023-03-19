Ole Miss advances to Sweet 16 with upset win over Stanford in women's NCAA Tournament

STANFORD, Calif. (WTVA) — No. 8 seed Ole Miss upset top-seeded Stanford 54-49 in the women’s NCAA Tournament to advance to the Sweet 16.
The Rebels came out strong and held the lead for most of the game, including a nine-point lead at the half.
Even with the Cardinal coming to life in the second half and tying the game late, Ole Miss reclaimed the lead and held on for the victory.
That win puts Ole Miss in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2007.
The Rebels will play Friday in Seattle against Monday's winner between Texas and Louisville.
The Longhorns are led by former Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer.