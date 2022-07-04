Old dorm imploded at University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTVA) - It was out with the old and in with the new Monday at the University of Alabama as one of the oldest dorms on campus was demolished.
Tutwiler Hall has housed more than 50,000 women since 1968.
According to the university, 2,000 holes were drilled and 675 pounds of dynamite were placed in the building’s structural columns.
The dynamite was detonated at around 7 a.m. It took approximately 20 seconds for the 13-story building to collapse.
The dorm was named after Julia Tutwiler who was known as the Mother of Co-Education in Alabama.
She successfully lobbied the University of Alabama Board of Trustees to allow female students to enroll at the university in 1883.