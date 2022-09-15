Oktibbeha County NAACP collects 30K pounds of water for Jackson

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Jackson has lifted its boil water notice for citizens, but there is still a need for clean water.
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) branch in Oktibbeha County hosted a water drive on Wednesday, and it ended on Thursday.
Donations were brought to Mt. Peiler Baptist Church in Starkville.
Pastor Ronnie Tucker Sr. is also the vice president of Oktibbeha County NAACP.
“Personally, as a humanitarian and as a pastor and a believer that we are our brother’s keeper," he said. "And as I said to the congregation here, ‘But for the grace of God, it could be us.’ We certainly want to help somebody else and to be a blessing to them and to let them know they are not suffering by themselves."
In total, more than 30,000 pounds of water were collected and will be delivered on Friday.