STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Oktibbeha murder suspect Arti Brown is back in Starkville following his arrest in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The 31-year-old from Starkville was extradited on Tuesday, May 10.

He’s charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Dylan Meikle, 32, on May 6 at the Links Apartments.

Brown received a $1 million bond on Wednesday, May 11.