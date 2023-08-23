 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Oktibbeha County issues burn ban on Wednesday

Campfire, fire

Campfire, Photo Date: Nov. 11, 2013. Credit: Pixabay.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Oktibbeha County issued a burn ban on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

A burn ban means no outdoor burning of any kind.

Open this link to read what’s prohibited and what’s allowed.

According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission’s (MFC) website, Oktibbeha County has one exemption:

“Commercial contractors with heavy construction equipment, providing that said burn meets Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) regulations. Read MDEQ’s open burning regulations on their website.”

The ban is scheduled to expire on Sept. 23.

Open this link to view an active list of burn bans.

The City of Starkville issued its own burn ban on Monday. Cities can issue their own bans separate from county-issued bans. City-issued bans may not appear on the MFC's website.

