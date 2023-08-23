Oktibbeha County issues burn ban on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Oktibbeha County issued a burn ban on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
A burn ban means no outdoor burning of any kind.
Open this link to read what’s prohibited and what’s allowed.
According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission’s (MFC) website, Oktibbeha County has one exemption:
“Commercial contractors with heavy construction equipment, providing that said burn meets Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) regulations. Read MDEQ’s open burning regulations on their website.”
The ban is scheduled to expire on Sept. 23.
Open this link to view an active list of burn bans.
The City of Starkville issued its own burn ban on Monday. Cities can issue their own bans separate from county-issued bans. City-issued bans may not appear on the MFC's website.