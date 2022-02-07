Oktibbeha County Fire Department receives two new fire trucks

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Oktibbeha County has new trucks to aid its firefighters.
County supervisors donated two new pumpers.
Each truck costs $330,000, paid out of the county’s budget.
One truck will be at the Bell Schoolhouse Road station and the other will be in Sturgis.
In total, Oktibbeha County has 21 pumpers spread out between 14 stations.
Fire Coordinator Patrick Warner said the trucks were much needed and are replacing two 25-year-old trucks.
“Sometimes even if you keep up your trucks, and they’re in good shape, you have breakdowns just because of old age,” he said. “And that’s why we needed these trucks because we want to keep the 150-plus volunteers in Oktibbeha County safe.”
District 1 Supervisor John Montgomery said it’s worth the price tag.
The county hopes to receive as much as $160,000 back for the purchase of these trucks through grants.