Oktibbeha County cemetery vandalized

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators from the Oktibbeha Sheriff’s Department is investigating a vandalism at a cemetery.

On October 1, Oktibbeha County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Memorial Garden Park, a cemetery, on Oktoc Road for a columbarium that had been vandalized.

One urn was disturbed. 

Sheriff's investigators are seeking assistance from the public, in identifying the individuals involved. 

If you have any information you can call the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s office or call Crime Stoppers.

