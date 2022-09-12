 Skip to main content
Okolona students celebrating high scores on Algebra state test

Okolona High School in Mississippi

Okolona High School in Okolona, Mississippi. Photo Date: Sept. 12, 2022.

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Despite the added element of a pandemic during their time in high school, a handful of local students received some high scores on state testing.

Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra 1 state assessment.

In 2010, the state had to step in and take over the Okolona Municipal Separate School District after getting a failing rating.

Algebra teacher Barbara Lucas said the teaching never stopped.

"I knew what I was doing was working and I knew if I continue to work and step it up a little bit more that I eventually would get to where I am now," she said.

"They worked hard for it, so it's about the kids; they wanted it for themselves and good teaching from Miss Lucas, " Principal Michael Watkins said.

Watkins expects a great rating when the Mississippi Department of Education releases grades later this year.

