Okolona students celebrating high scores on Algebra state test

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Despite the added element of a pandemic during their time in high school, a handful of local students received some high scores on state testing.
Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra 1 state assessment.
In 2010, the state had to step in and take over the Okolona Municipal Separate School District after getting a failing rating.
Algebra teacher Barbara Lucas said the teaching never stopped.
"I knew what I was doing was working and I knew if I continue to work and step it up a little bit more that I eventually would get to where I am now," she said.
"They worked hard for it, so it's about the kids; they wanted it for themselves and good teaching from Miss Lucas, " Principal Michael Watkins said.
Watkins expects a great rating when the Mississippi Department of Education releases grades later this year.