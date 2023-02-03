Okolona school district strengthening security measures

 Skip to main content
  • Updated
  • 0

Upgrades to the four schools include card scanning systems, new security cameras, and the hiring of a private security company to patrol on campus.

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Okolona municipal school district is beefing up security to keep students safe at its four schools.

One of the major changes is the installation of a card scanning system.

The card scanner scans staff IDs and sends the information to a security guard.

New card scanning systems were installed for staff members at entry points for the schools.

They hired a private company, Cross Country Security, to patrol on campus.

The school district also hired Cross Country Security, a private organization, to patrol on campus at the schools.

The school district also added new security cameras.

New security cameras were installed as part of a round of security upgrades to the four schools.

Keith Bowdry, Director of Security for the school district, said every action taken is for the safety of the students and teachers.

"Here at Okolona school district, we provide security for the school to make sure the school is secure and safe for the students while they are learning and teachers are teaching and some of the upgrades we have done to the schools...We have a keypad system so no one can actually walk in the school at any time," Bowdry said.

The district has worked for several years to make these upgrades happen.

