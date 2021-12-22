Okolona police ID suspect sought in B&E, shooting investigation

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Okolona police identified a suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a man on Friday, Dec. 17.
The suspect is Kemani Benjamin. He’s considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Okolona Police Department.
The shooting was the result of a break-in at a house an East Wheeler Avenue. Benjamin is only wanted for the break-in.
The shooting victim, 20-year-old Oliver Hill, died at the hospital in Tupelo.
Clarification: The suspect is wanted for the break-in only. According to police, he did not shoot the victim.