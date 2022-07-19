Okolona Messenger celebrates 150 years of delivering news

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Okolona Messenger is celebrating 150 years of reporting local news and community events.
The first edition was published in 1872.
Frank Burkitt started the paper in Houston as the Chickasaw Messenger and later moved to Okolona. At the time, Okolona was the commercial center of the county.
Russ Blankenship is a fourth-generation family member. He said new technology has helped keep the business open.
The paper was able to stay open and do well during the COVID-19 pandemic. Blankenship said the feat proves the paper can continue.
After July 27, the Okolona Messenger will be the only newspaper in Chickasaw County.