Okolona man arrested for rape in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A reported sexual assault landed an Okolona man behind bars in Oxford.
According to an Oxford Police Department news release, officers responded Sept. 1 to the hospital in Oxford for a reported sexual assault.
Police Lt. Hildon Sessums said the alleged rape happened in the city and the victim was taken to the hospital.
He said the police department is not identifying the location where the alleged crime happened.
Dvanta Heard, 21, was later arrested on Sunday, Sept. 11 and charged with rape.
He was also served two unrelated warrants from the Union County Sheriff’s Department.
Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said the warrants were for attempted murder and shooting into a dwelling.
He said the charges relate to a recent shooting at a home on County Road 64.