Okolona man arrested following weekend standoff

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The sheriff of Chickasaw County has released more information about a weekend standoff that ended with an arrest.

Andri Walker, 44, of Okolona, is charged with burglary of a dwelling and attempted aggravated assault.

He’s accused of breaking into a home near County Road 136 on Sunday, July 17.

The homeowner and two children were inside.

Sheriff Jim Meyers said Walker was armed.

The standoff happened at 10 a.m. and ended shortly after 2 p.m.

The homeowner and Walker know each other, but nothing more, according to the sheriff.