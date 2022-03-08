OKOLONA: Group bands together to improve community safety

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A local group is taking action to solve a safety issue in their community.
A sidewalk at the Okolona Terrace Apartments was in need of serious repairs.
A group called "Men For Young Men's Progress" decided the walkway was a hazard for local children.
President Aundra Thomas said the group adopted the project as part of an initiative in Okolona to improve safety and quality of life for residents.
"What we seen was a need right here where the side walk was tore up and we have kids that play out here...we got elderly people that walk up and down through here and be around here," Thomas said. "We didn't want to take a chance on nobody getting hurt and at the same time it's a step as far as getting our community to start cleaning it up...start making it look nice."
Thomas said more work will be done in the community in the coming weeks.