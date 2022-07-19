 Skip to main content
Okolona Fire Department secures improved rating

  Updated
  • 0
Okolona Fire Department

Okolona Fire Department. Okolona, Mississippi. Photo Date: July 19, 2022.

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Okolona residents will see a break in insurance costs.

The town's fire rating dropped from Class 7 to Class 6. The lower the number, the better the rating.

Ratings are based on how well a fire department operates. This can lead to savings on fire insurance for businesses and homeowners.

Okolona Fire Chief Terry Tucker said it took a lot of hard work to achieve the lower rating.

Terry Tucker, Okolona Fire Department

Terry Tucker serves as fire chief in Okolona, Mississippi. Photo Date: July 19, 2022.

Residents can contact their insurance agents to see how much savings the lower rating will provide.

