Okolona Elementary School celebrates student success

  • Updated
OKALONA, MS (WTVA) -- Okolona Elementary School celebrated moving up a letter grade in the school district ratings. They held a "We Grew" block party for students who excelled in grade scores, or showed major improvements.

"I'm so proud of our little Chieftains," says principal Lealue Triplett. "Because of the work that they put in, they can say that 'we grew' not just as a school, but as a city"

Students were given certificates and prizes at the event, including cash prizes, gift cards to Texas Roadhouse, and a free ride in a limousine. Sixth grader Maddisyn Spight was lucky enough to earn tickets to a Memphis Grizzles game.

Spight says, "My momma's really proud of me and I'm proud because I get to go to a basketball game."

Reporter

Garner is a native of Starkville, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

