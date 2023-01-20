 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Okolona, Choctaw County and MSMS among 10 school districts with best graduation rates

  • Updated
  • 0
Okolona High School in Mississippi

Okolona High School in Okolona, Mississippi. Photo Date: Sept. 12, 2022.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Okolona Separate School District is among the top 10 school districts with the highest graduation rates.

That’s according to the Mississippi Department of Education’s (MDE) latest report published on Thursday.

Okolona’s graduation rate is 97.6%.

The Choctaw County School District (95.9%) and the Mississippi School for Math and Science (MSMS) (100%) also made the top 10.

The state’s graduation rate is 88.9%, an all-time high, according to MDE.

Read More - Mississippi’s graduation rate reached all-time high

The Benton County School District (78.5%) and the Carroll County School District (78.7%) are among the 10 districts with the lowest graduation rates, per the report.

Open this link to view rates for all school districts.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you