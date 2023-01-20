Okolona, Choctaw County and MSMS among 10 school districts with best graduation rates

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Okolona Separate School District is among the top 10 school districts with the highest graduation rates.
That’s according to the Mississippi Department of Education’s (MDE) latest report published on Thursday.
Okolona’s graduation rate is 97.6%.
The Choctaw County School District (95.9%) and the Mississippi School for Math and Science (MSMS) (100%) also made the top 10.
The state’s graduation rate is 88.9%, an all-time high, according to MDE.
Read More - Mississippi’s graduation rate reached all-time high
The Benton County School District (78.5%) and the Carroll County School District (78.7%) are among the 10 districts with the lowest graduation rates, per the report.