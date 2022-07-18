Okolona business man Howard Miskelly died at 96

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Longtime Okolona businessman Howard Miskelly died on Saturday, July 16 at the age of 96.
He and his wife moved to Okolona in 1952 and opened Howard’s Department Store which they owned and operated for 40 years, according to his obituary.
Miskelly is the father of Tommy, Oscar and Chip Miskelly whose business Miskelly Furniture is one of the most recognizable operations in Mississippi and one of the largest independent furniture retailers in the country, WLBT-TV reported.
Open this link to read his obituary and view funeral arrangements.