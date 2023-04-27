 Skip to main content
Okolona building nearing collapse to be saved by contractors

  • 0
Holland Funeral Directors building in Okolona

OKOLONA, Miss (WTVA) -- A building that has been a part of Main Street in Okolona for since 1921 was close to being demolished, but Magnolia Renovations and Construction, LLC is on a mission to save it.

The building, which houses Holland Funeral Directors, was threatened when the neighboring building was demolished by contractors. That building, the old Johnson building, was connected to Holland Funeral through its rafters. The demolition left a gaping hole on the side of their building.

"Two engineers later came out and they determined that both buildings were condemned," says Magnolia owner Robert Maharrey. "And it would be almost impossible to save or salvage."

But Maharrey says he confident he can save the building, and bring it back to its former glory.

Maharrey says they have already completed stage one of the project and are ready to begin the second stage, which includes removing the bricks from the side of the building and replacing the top of the wall.

The owner of the funeral home, Steve Holland, says his business has been in that building for thirty-eight years, and he says he is doing everything he can to keep his business there.

Reporter

Garner is a native of Starkville, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

