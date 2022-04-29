Official shortages are impacting youth leagues across the state

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Just like many industries have seen since the pandemic hit, city parks and recreational departments across the state are short-staffed when it comes to people willing to officiate games.
However, the director of operations for Starkville Parks and Recreation, Doug Heflin, said he saw this trend before the pandemic began.
This weekend, there are two different tournaments being held in Starkville: basketball and soccer. Luckily, they found enough referees to keep the tournaments.
However, Heflin said the process was not easy.
For soccer, he said you need anywhere from 40 to 50 referees per tournament and about 15 for basketball.
Part of the problem may be how others treat refs, like the umpire out of Laurel who was punched by a mother after a youth softball game.
Heflin said it has been more difficult to find people willing to officiate games, but luckily in the end, Starkville has been able to hold all scheduled tournaments.
“It’s, it’s tough. I mean it’s just a very tough situation to be in," said Heflin. "It used to be that we would commit to doing a tournament and trying to find the officials and those type of people on the backend of the planning side of it, now it’s on the forefront of the planning.”
Unlike Starkville's Parks and Recreation Department, the MHSAA said games in other parts of Mississippi have been postponed or cancelled because of the shortage of umpires.