Officers killed in Bay St. Louis identified

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WTVA) - Two officers are dead after a shooting in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday morning.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting that happened around 4:30 a.m.
The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the officers were responding to a welfare check at a Motel 6 off of Highway 90.
The officers found Amy Anderson, 43, sitting in a parked vehicle with a girl.
Thirty minutes later, Anderson fired a gun from inside the vehicle and bullets struck the officers, according to DPS.
Police identified the two officers as Steven Robin, 34, and Branden Estorffe, 23, WLOX in Biloxi reported.
Robin died at the scene, according to DPS, and Estorffe died a short time later. Anderson died at the scene as a result of a gunshot wound to her chest.
Investigators initially said she killed herself because of her injury, WLOX reported. Investigators did confirm one of the officers fired a shot. An autopsy will determine if the officer's bullet struck her.
MBI is investigating and gathering evidence. Once their investigation is finished, their findings will go to the Attorney General's Office.