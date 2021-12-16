Officers gathered today to get ready for drive sober or get pulled over blitz period

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Local and state law enforcement will be out in force this season making Mississippi’s s roadways safer for travelers this Christmas.
Less than a month ago, the Mississippi Highway Patrol reported five fatalities during the Thanksgiving holiday enforcement period.
Sherman police chief, Joel Spellins, said officers hope to bring those numbers down.
He said during the holiday season like this you got a lot of people who are off work, there's a lot of Christmas parties, there's a lot of people on the road and there is so much traffic.
The chances of an impaired driver having a wreck is a lot higher.
Last Christmas, officers investigated more than 200 accidents statewide.
This year, look for law enforcement to really crack down on seatbelt usage and distracted driving.