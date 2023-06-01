Officer killed, another wounded in Brandon standoff

BRANDON, Miss. (WTVA) — One police officer was killed and another was wounded Thursday morning during a standoff in Brandon.
Police responded early Thursday morning to a possible hostage situation in the Crossgates neighborhood.
“When they arrived on scene, the subject fired shots at officers,” according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).
A Brandon Police officer was shot but is in stable condition.
A Madison Police officer tried to enter the building where the individual was barricaded, according to MBI. The officer and the person inside were killed.
WLBT-TV in Jackson captured video in which dozens of gunshots can be heard. Open this link to hear.
Sadly, we can now share that one has passed. More details to come. All I’ll say right now is: pray for our law enforcement officers. Recognize their courage, sacrifice, and service. And please pray for these officers’ family and friends specifically today.— Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) June 1, 2023