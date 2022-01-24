Officer Johnny Patterson laid to rest after traffic accident

SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) — Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Lee County School Resource Officer Johnny Patterson who died last week after a vehicle hit him while on the job.
The funeral was held Monday at Shannon High School where the staff handed out blue ribbons in his honor.
A vehicle struck him January 13 outside of Shannon Primary School when directing traffic on Highway 45.
The former Shannon police chief and former Verona assistant police chief was buried at Lee Memorial Park in Verona.