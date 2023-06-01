Officer-involved shooting Thursday morning leaves Brandon officer hurt

BRANDON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Thursday morning officer-involved shooting in Brandon that left one officer hurt.
It happened at a residence in the Crossgates neighborhood.
It involved the Brandon Police Department.
Officers received a call about a possible hostage situation early Thursday morning..
The suspect fired shots at officers when they arrived on scene.
One officer received significant injuries. First responders took him to a local hospital.
The suspect remains barricaded inside the home with unknown injuries.
MBI is currently gathering evidence. Agents will release their findings to the Attorney General’s Office.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.