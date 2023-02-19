Officer injured in hit-and-run incident

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An Oktibbeha County sheriff’s deputy was injured after a hit-and-run incident.
The deputy made a traffic stop on Saturday morning around 12:30 near Greensboro Street.
Once the deputy started talking to the driver, the driver then sped away. The deputy was caught between the car door and was dragged until he was able to free himself.
The deputy is currently recovering with minor injuries.
Investigators are now on the hunt for the driver, Laquinton Brim, who now faces an aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer charge.
Anyone with knowledge of Brim’s whereabouts is asked to call the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department.