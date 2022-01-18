Off-duty Memphis officer shot outside Mississippi home

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WTVA) - An off-duty Memphis, Tennessee, police officer was shot outside his Olive Branch home Monday in what Desoto County authorities are calling an "ambush" attack.
The victim, whose name was not released, was shot once and is expected to be OK, Desoto County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Tish Clark said in a statement.
No one had been arrested as of Tuesday morning.
The incident happened around 6 a.m. on Cotton Row Drive in the Miller Farms subdivision when the victim got into his personal car to go to work.
The victim was backing down the driveway when the suspect vehicle blocked him in.
Shots were fired and the victim drove back up his driveway.
He jumped out of his vehicle and ran toward the woods behind his home.
Investigators are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance.