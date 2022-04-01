NWS: Tornado caused damage in Calhoun County Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVA) — The National Weather Service said Friday a minimal tornado touched down this week in Calhoun County.
Meteorologists from the office in Memphis determined the top winds on Wednesday's tornado reached 90 miles per hour.
They also determined it traveled six miles and carved a path of damage roughly 100 yards wide.
Most of the damage could be found along Highway 9 in the Sarepta area.
That was the third tornado locally during the severe storms.
The other tornadoes were in Noxubee County and Pickens County, Alabama.